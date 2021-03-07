FY2021 EPS Estimates for Persimmon Plc Lifted by Analyst (OTCMKTS:PSMMY)

Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Persimmon in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Johnson now expects that the company will earn $6.84 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.78. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Persimmon’s FY2024 earnings at $7.28 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.61 EPS.

PSMMY has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Persimmon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Peel Hunt upgraded Persimmon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Persimmon in a report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Persimmon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Shares of PSMMY stock opened at $82.42 on Friday. Persimmon has a fifty-two week low of $33.72 and a fifty-two week high of $83.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.81. The company has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.54.

Persimmon Company Profile

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

