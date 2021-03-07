FY2021 EPS Estimates for TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Reduced by Cantor Fitzgerald

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($2.78) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($2.73).

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.14). TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 223.96% and a negative net margin of 151,798.69%.

TGTX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TG Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.67.

Shares of TGTX stock opened at $43.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.71. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.41 and a beta of 2.28. TG Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.34 and a 12 month high of $56.74.

In other news, Director Yann Echelard sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $1,201,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGTX. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 63.2% during the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the period. 65.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. The company develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.