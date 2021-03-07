FY2021 EPS Estimates for Toyota Motor Co. Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:TM)

Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Toyota Motor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $13.43 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $11.06. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Toyota Motor’s FY2022 earnings at $15.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $17.74 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

NYSE:TM opened at $148.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $207.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $150.24 and its 200 day moving average is $141.93. Toyota Motor has a 52-week low of $108.01 and a 52-week high of $163.37.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Toyota Motor by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Toyota Motor by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 26,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,060,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 846,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,852,000 after purchasing an additional 8,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,096,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, LS HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Crown, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, and WG HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Yaris, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, and Raize names.

