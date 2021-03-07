FY2021 EPS Estimates for Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Trend Micro in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Sato now anticipates that the technology company will earn $2.01 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.35. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Trend Micro’s FY2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trend Micro from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Citigroup downgraded Trend Micro from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

OTCMKTS:TMICY opened at $47.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.29. Trend Micro has a 52 week low of $34.21 and a 52 week high of $64.25. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27 and a beta of 0.35.

Trend Micro Company Profile

Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security-related software for computers and the Internet primarily in Japan. The company offers hybrid cloud security solutions, such workload, container image, file storage, application, cloud network, and cloud conformity security solutions; and network security solutions, including intrusion prevention and threat protection solutions.

