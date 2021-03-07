FY2021 EPS Estimates for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Increased by Oppenheimer

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Ulta Beauty in a report issued on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $3.61 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.20. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $3.28 EPS.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ULTA. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $286.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $220.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. OTR Global raised shares of Ulta Beauty to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $333.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $309.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. Ulta Beauty has a 1 year low of $124.05 and a 1 year high of $343.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 16,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,836,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 1,091 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.45, for a total value of $1,195,249.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,873 shares in the company, valued at $1,879,421.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert F. Diromualdo sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.15, for a total transaction of $7,348,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,344 shares in the company, valued at $1,726,519.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,371 shares of company stock valued at $23,159,150 over the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

