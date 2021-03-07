FY2021 EPS Estimates for Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (TSE:VMD) Lowered by Analyst

Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (TSE:VMD) – Investment analysts at Beacon Securities decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Viemed Healthcare in a report issued on Wednesday, March 3rd. Beacon Securities analyst D. Cooper now forecasts that the company will earn $0.58 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.67.

Get Viemed Healthcare alerts:

Shares of VMD stock opened at C$12.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$481.87 million and a PE ratio of 16.87. Viemed Healthcare has a 52 week low of C$3.36 and a 52 week high of C$16.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$12.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.27, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment and health care solutions to patients in the United States. The company offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators; bi-level, continuous, and automatic continuous positive airway pressure (PAP) machines; and oxygen units, as well as services of respiratory therapists; and respiratory disease management, neuromuscular care, and oxygen therapy services.

See Also: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Viemed Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viemed Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.