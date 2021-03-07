FY2021 EPS Estimates for Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:YAMHF)

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Yamaha Motor in a report issued on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.46 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.94.

Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Yamaha Motor had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Yamaha Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

OTCMKTS:YAMHF opened at $22.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.21 and a 200 day moving average of $18.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.61 and a beta of 1.33. Yamaha Motor has a 52 week low of $10.58 and a 52 week high of $24.02.

Yamaha Motor Company Profile

Yamaha Motor Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the land mobility, marine products, robotics, and financial services businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its Land Mobility segment offers motorcycles, leaning multi-wheelers, all-terrain vehicles, recreational off highway vehicles, snowmobiles, and electrically power-assisted bicycles, as well as intermediate parts for products, and knockdown parts.

