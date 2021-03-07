G4S plc (GFS.L) (LON:GFS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of G4S plc (GFS.L) (LON:GFS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 175.83 ($2.30).

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 235 ($3.07) target price on shares of G4S plc (GFS.L) in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

G4S plc (GFS.L) stock traded down GBX 0.10 ($0.00) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 242.50 ($3.17). 12,839,363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,803,038. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.76 billion and a PE ratio of 220.45. G4S plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 69.92 ($0.91) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 270.90 ($3.54). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 258.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 221.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 543.28, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.42.

G4S plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides security and related services in Africa, the Americas, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers software tools, including evidence based risk assessment, incident management, and travel advisory systems, such as RISK360; and proprietary security systems comprising symmetry connect access control and visitor management systems.

