GameCredits (GAME) Market Cap Reaches $15.47 Million

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 7th. One GameCredits coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000222 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, GameCredits has traded up 21.9% against the U.S. dollar. GameCredits has a total market capitalization of $15.47 million and approximately $185,153.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GameCredits alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.70 or 0.00375445 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000101 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003698 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003340 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000384 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000631 BTC.

GameCredits Profile

GameCredits (CRYPTO:GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,891,634 coins. The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GameCredits’ official message board is medium.com/gamecredits . The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.org . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here

GameCredits Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GameCredits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GameCredits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GameCredits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GameCredits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.