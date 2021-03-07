Gameswap (GSWAP) Price Up 114.6% This Week

Gameswap (CURRENCY:GSWAP) traded 16.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. One Gameswap token can now be bought for about $1.72 or 0.00003339 BTC on popular exchanges. Gameswap has a total market cap of $14.62 million and $2.31 million worth of Gameswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Gameswap has traded 114.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $239.20 or 0.00463635 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.36 or 0.00068540 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.65 or 0.00076846 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.57 or 0.00080565 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.67 or 0.00051693 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $237.04 or 0.00459445 BTC.

Gameswap Profile

Gameswap’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,489,535 tokens. Gameswap’s official website is www.gameswap.org

Buying and Selling Gameswap

