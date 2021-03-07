Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Shares Acquired by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 51.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 322,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 109,084 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.14% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $13,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,320,000 after buying an additional 4,106 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 175,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,430,000 after buying an additional 11,970 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 61,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,611,000 after buying an additional 9,016 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,661,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 279,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,871,000 after buying an additional 8,467 shares in the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 7,839 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total transaction of $318,106.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 13,562 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $579,504.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,692 shares of company stock valued at $2,429,413. Corporate insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLPI opened at $43.16 on Friday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.78 and a 1 year high of $45.75. The company has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.53 and a 200-day moving average of $40.34.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.09). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 21.46%. Analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 69.77%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GLPI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $31.50 to $47.50 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.96.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

