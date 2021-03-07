Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Short Interest Update

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,280,000 shares, a decline of 18.6% from the January 28th total of 2,800,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,611,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303,780. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.34. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a twelve month low of $12.78 and a twelve month high of $45.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.06.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.09). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 21.46%. Sell-side analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.77%.

In other news, SVP Steven Ladany sold 3,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total value of $145,039.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,976.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 13,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $579,504.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,692 shares of company stock worth $2,429,413 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 123.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

GLPI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $31.50 to $47.50 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.96.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

