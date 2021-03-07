GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) Short Interest Update

GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the January 28th total of 2,130,000 shares. Currently, 7.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

In other GAN news, EVP Jeffrey Bruce Berman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $660,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,681.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GAN. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in GAN by 4.0% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 20,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of GAN during the third quarter worth $246,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of GAN during the third quarter worth $277,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of GAN by 561.8% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 38,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GAN by 8.0% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 296,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,005,000 after acquiring an additional 22,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on GAN. B. Riley boosted their price objective on GAN from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

GAN stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,530,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,485,560. GAN has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $31.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.59.

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and online sports betting applications in the United States. It offers and licenses GameSTACK, a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming, and virtual simulated gaming.

