GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Short Interest Update

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,940,000 shares, a decline of 17.4% from the January 28th total of 4,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 223,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 17.7 days. Currently, 11.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GATX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GATX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of GATX from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. GATX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.60.

NYSE GATX opened at $97.48 on Friday. GATX has a 52 week low of $50.69 and a 52 week high of $101.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.08.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.36). GATX had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $304.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GATX will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.30%.

In other news, CEO Brian A. Kenney sold 29,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.73, for a total value of $2,843,862.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,945,543.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Necati Gokce Tezel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total transaction of $249,025.00. Insiders sold a total of 54,684 shares of company stock worth $5,198,419 in the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of GATX by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of GATX by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of GATX by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in GATX by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in GATX by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets primarily in the rail market worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

