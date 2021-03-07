Gemini Dollar Market Cap Achieves $119.66 Million (GUSD)

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 7th. In the last seven days, Gemini Dollar has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. One Gemini Dollar coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001959 BTC on major exchanges. Gemini Dollar has a market capitalization of $119.66 million and approximately $5.84 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00055262 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.81 or 0.00787634 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00008329 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00027458 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001965 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.37 or 0.00059681 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00029696 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00042023 BTC.

Gemini Dollar Profile

Gemini Dollar (GUSD) is a coin. It was first traded on September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 120,009,589 coins. Gemini Dollar’s official website is gemini.com/dollar . Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/blog . The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services. The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency. “

Gemini Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gemini Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gemini Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

