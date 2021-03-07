General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 506,301 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 5,490 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.18% of General Dynamics worth $75,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the third quarter worth $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the third quarter valued at $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 84.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GD shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.07.

GD opened at $170.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $158.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.71. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $100.55 and a twelve month high of $171.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $48.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.05). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $10.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 36.73%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

