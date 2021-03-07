General Electric (NYSE:GE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $18.18 Billion

Analysts forecast that General Electric (NYSE:GE) will announce $18.18 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for General Electric’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $17.40 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $18.76 billion. General Electric posted sales of $20.52 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that General Electric will report full-year sales of $80.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $78.38 billion to $83.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $84.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $79.34 billion to $89.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for General Electric.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GE shares. DZ Bank upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays increased their price target on General Electric from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Argus increased their price target on General Electric from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on General Electric from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.86.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $714,522,000. FMR LLC increased its position in General Electric by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 480,790,647 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,192,540,000 after buying an additional 65,865,371 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $315,360,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in General Electric by 9,183.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,287,193 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $143,502,000 after buying an additional 13,144,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $82,781,000. Institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $13.60 on Friday. General Electric has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $14.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.72 and its 200 day moving average is $9.26. The firm has a market cap of $119.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.78, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

