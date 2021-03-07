Genesis Vision (GVT) Trading Up 31.8% Over Last 7 Days

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded up 9.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. One Genesis Vision token can currently be purchased for $4.90 or 0.00009739 BTC on popular exchanges. Genesis Vision has a total market cap of $21.69 million and $1.88 million worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Genesis Vision has traded up 31.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00056030 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.66 or 0.00794309 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00008544 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00027484 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001988 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.28 or 0.00060178 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00030178 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.22 or 0.00042164 BTC.

About Genesis Vision

Genesis Vision (GVT) is a token. It launched on October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. The official website for Genesis Vision is genesis.vision . The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here

Genesis Vision Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using U.S. dollars.

