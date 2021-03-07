GeoCoin (GEO) Price Reaches $0.33 on Exchanges

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. One GeoCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000649 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, GeoCoin has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar. GeoCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.05 million and $1,399.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.21 or 0.00063298 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $188.03 or 0.00369489 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50,949.88 or 1.00120826 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00037756 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00011185 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003797 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.77 or 0.00078159 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000833 BTC.

About GeoCoin

GeoCoin (CRYPTO:GEO) is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 tokens. GeoCoin’s official website is geocoin.cash . GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling GeoCoin

