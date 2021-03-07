GeoDB Market Capitalization Hits $16.30 Million (GEO)

GeoDB (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. Over the last week, GeoDB has traded 17.5% lower against the US dollar. GeoDB has a total market capitalization of $16.30 million and approximately $386,105.00 worth of GeoDB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GeoDB token can currently be bought for approximately $0.76 or 0.00001483 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.82 or 0.00056355 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $409.47 or 0.00800725 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00008524 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00027007 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00030622 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.90 or 0.00060428 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00042391 BTC.

GeoDB Profile

GEO is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2013. GeoDB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,494,011 tokens. The official message board for GeoDB is medium.com/@GeoDataBlock . GeoDB’s official website is www.geodb.com . GeoDB’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling GeoDB

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoDB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeoDB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GeoDB using one of the exchanges listed above.

