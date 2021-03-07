German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $51.90 Million

Equities research analysts predict that German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) will post sales of $51.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for German American Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $50.50 million to $53.20 million. German American Bancorp posted sales of $50.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that German American Bancorp will report full year sales of $201.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $198.50 million to $203.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $203.67 million, with estimates ranging from $202.10 million to $205.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for German American Bancorp.

Get German American Bancorp alerts:

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.21. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 25.10%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of German American Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

In other German American Bancorp news, Director J David Lett sold 1,530 shares of German American Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total value of $50,367.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,684,428.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GABC. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in German American Bancorp by 526.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in German American Bancorp by 246.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in German American Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GABC opened at $43.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 0.76. German American Bancorp has a 12-month low of $23.54 and a 12-month high of $43.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This is an increase from German American Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.74%.

German American Bancorp Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposit products from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on German American Bancorp (GABC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for German American Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for German American Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.