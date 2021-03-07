GET Protocol Trading Up 119.1% This Week (GET)

GET Protocol (CURRENCY:GET) traded 15.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. One GET Protocol token can currently be bought for $2.37 or 0.00004649 BTC on popular exchanges. GET Protocol has a total market cap of $26.99 million and approximately $928,756.00 worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GET Protocol has traded up 119.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.11 or 0.00055135 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $402.99 or 0.00790428 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00008391 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00027244 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001961 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.41 or 0.00059656 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00029690 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.41 or 0.00041986 BTC.

GET Protocol Token Profile

GET Protocol (GET) is a token. GET Protocol’s total supply is 33,368,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,388,258 tokens. The official website for GET Protocol is guts.tickets . GET Protocol’s official Twitter account is @GUTStickets and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GET Protocol is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for GET Protocol is blog.guts.tickets

According to CryptoCompare, “The Guaranteed Entrance Token (GET) Protocol, initiated by GUTS Tickets, is a smart ticketing protocol that facilitates the sale of tickets by issuing smart tickets to wallet addresses on the blockchain. The GET team vision is that end-users do not need any technical knowledge in order to use the platform. With this in mind, GUTS has facilitated many events with its application over the last year and has actually sold thousands of real-world tickets in The Netherlands. Together with industry advisers such as manager of No. 1 DJ in the World of Martin Garrix and booker of Adèle the GET team plan to build an honest and transparent ticketing industry. The GET token is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase event's tickets. “

