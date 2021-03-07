GHOST Price Hits $0.23 on Exchanges (GHOST)

GHOST (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. One GHOST token can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000457 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GHOST has a total market capitalization of $3.56 million and approximately $303,763.00 worth of GHOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GHOST has traded 51.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GHOST alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $240.56 or 0.00470419 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.34 or 0.00069107 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.43 or 0.00077105 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.47 or 0.00081095 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.83 or 0.00052474 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $234.62 or 0.00458801 BTC.

GHOST Profile

GHOST’s total supply is 15,244,086 tokens. The official website for GHOST is www.ghostbymcafee.com

Buying and Selling GHOST

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GHOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GHOST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GHOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GHOST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GHOST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.