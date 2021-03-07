Giant (GIC) Achieves Market Cap of $111,040.56

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded up 9.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 7th. One Giant token can currently be bought for $0.0122 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Giant has a total market capitalization of $111,040.56 and $25.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Giant has traded 18.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Giant alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00019704 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000818 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 39.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000502 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000424 BTC.

About Giant

GIC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Giant’s total supply is 9,088,706 tokens. Giant’s official website is giantpay.network. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Giant (GIC) is a PoW/PoS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It is a cryptocurrency designed to work with the Giant exchange, a decentralized exchange built on top of blockchain technology, which provides the exchange rate of several cryptocurrencies, such as BTC, ETH, XRP, LTC. GIC features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Giant Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Giant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Giant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Giant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Giant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.