Gilbert & Cook Inc. Acquires 64,007 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 393,286 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,007 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 7.5% of Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $34,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of BND opened at $85.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.69. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $76.49 and a 52-week high of $89.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a $0.129 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%.

Read More: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.