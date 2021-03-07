Gilbert & Cook Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. lowered its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,883 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for 0.6% of Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $318,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,676,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,118,000 after buying an additional 161,546 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 12,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,074,000. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 282,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,348,000 after buying an additional 21,536 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

BATS EFV opened at $50.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.10. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.