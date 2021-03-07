Gilbert & Cook Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,419 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 0.4% of Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VGIT. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $198,459,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $41,108,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,458,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,552,000 after purchasing an additional 567,500 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,081.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 531,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,878,000 after purchasing an additional 486,264 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $19,485,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $67.67 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $67.54 and a 1-year high of $70.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.74 and its 200 day moving average is $69.50.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Recommended Story: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.