Gilbert & Cook Inc. Has $20.44 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 27.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 39,810 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 4.4% of Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $20,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,546,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,321,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128,221 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,002,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $392,647,000 after purchasing an additional 145,770 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,978,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $387,940,000 after purchasing an additional 61,618 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,383,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,343,000 after purchasing an additional 234,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,212,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 167,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $217.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $218.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.25. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $95.69 and a 52-week high of $230.32.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

