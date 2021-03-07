Gilbert & Cook Inc. Has $4.64 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 75.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 126,022 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 1.0% of Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,111,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $493,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921,614 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,637,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,103,000 after buying an additional 445,041 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,784,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $214,024,000 after buying an additional 91,234 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,725,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.0% in the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 733,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,378,000 after buying an additional 101,107 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:IEF opened at $114.42 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $114.02 and a 1-year high of $123.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.33.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

