Gilbert & Cook Inc. Increases Position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) by 15,118.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 284,273 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 282,405 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF accounts for approximately 5.7% of Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Gilbert & Cook Inc. owned 3.02% of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF worth $26,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWL. Strategic Equity Management bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,288,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,425,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,745,000 after acquiring an additional 515,854 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 263.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 290,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,548,000 after acquiring an additional 210,294 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,402,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 1,352.6% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 44,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after acquiring an additional 41,023 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWL opened at $91.77 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.77 and a fifty-two week high of $94.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.78.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.