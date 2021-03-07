Gilbert & Cook Inc. Reduces Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,107 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 105,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,284,000 after buying an additional 6,526 shares in the last quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC now owns 581,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,161,000 after acquiring an additional 8,259 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $8,694,000. Destination Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,508,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,566,000 after acquiring an additional 57,395 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $52.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.40. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

