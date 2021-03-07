Gilbert & Cook Inc. Sells 11,185 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,185 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 2.2% of Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $10,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 436.9% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $3,496,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 30,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,005,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VTI stock opened at $200.75 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $109.49 and a 52 week high of $208.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.15.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.