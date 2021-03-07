Gilbert & Cook Inc. Sells 1,156 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VDC. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 47,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,838,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VDC opened at $169.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $169.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.75. Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $120.70 and a one year high of $175.00.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

