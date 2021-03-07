Gilbert & Cook Inc. Sells 3,146 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,146 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 0.7% of Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $346,161,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $165,535,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,607,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,337,353,000 after acquiring an additional 535,573 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 56.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 466,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,874,000 after acquiring an additional 168,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 347.4% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 178,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,467,000 after acquiring an additional 138,622 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VO stock opened at $215.35 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $110.05 and a 52-week high of $224.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $216.54 and its 200 day moving average is $196.84.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

