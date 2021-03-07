Gilbert & Cook Inc. Sells 4,010 Shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,010 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VFH. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,368.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $83.53 on Friday. Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $42.34 and a 52 week high of $84.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.60 and a 200 day moving average of $68.21.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

