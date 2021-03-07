Gilbert & Cook Inc. Sells 8,288 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. cut its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,288 shares during the period. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $1,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 80,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 5,179 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 34,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 10,786 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 8,120.0% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 8,120 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 30.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 381,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,401,000 after purchasing an additional 88,977 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 23.1% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS BBJP opened at $28.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.62.

