Gilbert & Cook Inc. Trims Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. lessened its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,934 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 165.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 4,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 236,900.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 4,738 shares during the period.

Shares of FNDE opened at $30.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.89. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $30.95.

