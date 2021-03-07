Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) Short Interest Update

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a growth of 28.0% from the January 28th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 183.0 days.

Shares of GVDBF stock remained flat at $$3,760.00 on Friday. Givaudan has a 52-week low of $2,748.00 and a 52-week high of $4,481.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3,968.12 and a 200-day moving average of $4,123.65.

GVDBF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Givaudan presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, flavor, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industries. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division provides fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

