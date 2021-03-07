Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.00.

LAND has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 49.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 33,381 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 13.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,486 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 1,725.8% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 10,355 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 537.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 80.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. 32.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LAND opened at $18.33 on Friday. Gladstone Land has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $19.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $490.20 million, a PE ratio of -152.74 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.39.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.29). Gladstone Land had a return on equity of 0.88% and a net margin of 4.83%. On average, research analysts expect that Gladstone Land will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio is 94.74%.

About Gladstone Land

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

