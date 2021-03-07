Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 921,600 shares, a decline of 18.9% from the January 28th total of 1,136,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9,216.0 days.

Several brokerages have commented on GLAPF. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Glanbia in a report on Friday, February 26th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Glanbia to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Glanbia in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GLAPF remained flat at $$12.40 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.21. Glanbia has a 12-month low of $9.30 and a 12-month high of $13.30.

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company. It operates through three segments: Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Glanbia Nutritionals, and Glanbia Ireland. The Glanbia Performance Nutrition segment manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, e-Commerce, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

