Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $89.80.

GBT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $67.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Global Blood Therapeutics stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.96. 1,935,869 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,103,472. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.67. The company has a quick ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $36.49 and a 12-month high of $83.69.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.03). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 332.94% and a negative return on equity of 56.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,006,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 89,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after purchasing an additional 15,293 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 704,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,531,000 after purchasing an additional 48,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 1,041.4% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 341,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,794,000 after purchasing an additional 311,657 shares during the last quarter.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, Oxbryta (voxelotor) tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD).

