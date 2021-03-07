Global Endowment Management LP Acquires Shares of 696,786 SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK)

Global Endowment Management LP bought a new stake in SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 696,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,803,000. SVMK accounts for approximately 1.2% of Global Endowment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Global Endowment Management LP owned about 0.49% of SVMK as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of SVMK by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 154,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after purchasing an additional 5,993 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of SVMK by 181.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 550,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,058,000 after purchasing an additional 354,700 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of SVMK by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,624,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,046,000 after purchasing an additional 410,668 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of SVMK in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SVMK by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 676,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,280,000 after purchasing an additional 59,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Thomas E. Hale sold 6,618 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $158,832.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 21,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $461,844.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 592,914 shares of company stock valued at $15,408,460 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SVMK stock opened at $17.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.23 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.28. SVMK Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.35 and a 12-month high of $28.12.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $100.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.00 million. SVMK had a negative return on equity of 29.97% and a negative net margin of 26.35%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SVMK Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded SVMK from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on SVMK in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on SVMK from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SVMK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.13.

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they research and serve in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys approximately 190 countries and territories.

