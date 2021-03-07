Global Endowment Management LP Boosts Holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Global Endowment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 43.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 505,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 154,000 shares during the quarter. Global Endowment Management LP owned approximately 0.09% of AGNC Investment worth $7,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 72,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 34,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 166,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in AGNC Investment by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. 55.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AGNC shares. Bank of America increased their price target on AGNC Investment from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. BTIG Research started coverage on AGNC Investment in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on AGNC Investment in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on AGNC Investment from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AGNC Investment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.54.

Shares of AGNC Investment stock opened at $15.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of -31.18 and a beta of 0.96. AGNC Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $17.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 17.91% and a positive return on equity of 16.29%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a feb 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

