Global Endowment Management LP Buys 10,000 Shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Global Endowment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Global Endowment Management LP owned about 0.07% of Golub Capital BDC worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 134.8% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 31,225 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 17,929 shares during the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 301.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,341,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,314 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 965,522 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,653,000 after acquiring an additional 118,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. 36.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.09 per share, with a total value of $28,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 125,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,766,731.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Golub acquired 1,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.08 per share, for a total transaction of $27,610.88. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,765,477.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 21,834 shares of company stock worth $304,682. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GBDC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Golub Capital BDC from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Golub Capital BDC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

GBDC opened at $14.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.58 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.84. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a one year low of $9.08 and a one year high of $17.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a current ratio of 6.82.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The investment management company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.28. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 18.35%. As a group, analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.85%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.08%.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

