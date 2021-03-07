Global Endowment Management LP Buys 10,000 Shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Global Endowment Management LP raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 640,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF comprises about 1.5% of Global Endowment Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Global Endowment Management LP owned 0.14% of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF worth $23,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 114,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after buying an additional 32,009 shares during the last quarter. Grand Central Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,373,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,955,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 19,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GDX opened at $31.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.27. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $16.18 and a 12 month high of $45.78.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

