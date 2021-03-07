Global Endowment Management LP Buys 4,480 Shares of QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS)

Global Endowment Management LP raised its stake in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) by 30.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,480 shares during the quarter. Global Endowment Management LP’s holdings in QTS Realty Trust were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,090,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,211,000 after buying an additional 33,683 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,989,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,972,000 after buying an additional 42,000 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,466,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,435,000 after buying an additional 190,604 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,941,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,123,000 after buying an additional 211,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,479,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,526,000 after buying an additional 96,129 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 3,797 shares of QTS Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $254,588.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,282,235.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 7,378 shares of QTS Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.03, for a total transaction of $487,169.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,110,603.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,575 shares of company stock valued at $768,558. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QTS stock opened at $59.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.62 and a beta of 0.52. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.64 and a 52 week high of $72.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.49 and a 200-day moving average of $63.19.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.88). QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 3.87%. Analysts anticipate that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from QTS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.48%.

QTS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James raised shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.35.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

