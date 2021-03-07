Global Endowment Management LP Buys 8,400 Shares of Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Global Endowment Management LP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 123.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the quarter. Global Endowment Management LP owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares worth $2,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

VAW opened at $164.77 on Friday. Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $81.10 and a 1 year high of $169.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.35.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

