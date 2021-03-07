Global Endowment Management LP Buys New Shares in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Global Endowment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 32,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $635,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $202,768,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,367,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000.

Shares of EWZ stock opened at $32.99 on Friday. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 52-week low of $20.14 and a 52-week high of $38.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.14 and a 200-day moving average of $32.83.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

