Global Endowment Management LP Cuts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI U.S. REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE)

Global Endowment Management LP cut its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI U.S. REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 485,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,000 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI U.S. REIT ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Global Endowment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Global Endowment Management LP’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI U.S. REIT ETF were worth $38,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BBRE. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI U.S. REIT ETF by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 198,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,696,000 after acquiring an additional 47,515 shares in the last quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals boosted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI U.S. REIT ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 163,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,907,000 after acquiring an additional 5,730 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI U.S. REIT ETF by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 153,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,181,000 after acquiring an additional 65,842 shares in the last quarter. Change Path LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI U.S. REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $935,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI U.S. REIT ETF by 67,605.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 12,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 12,169 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $82.35 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.28.

