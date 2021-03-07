Global Endowment Management LP Decreases Position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Global Endowment Management LP cut its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) by 36.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 67,320 shares during the quarter. Global Endowment Management LP owned approximately 0.26% of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF worth $4,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 23,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 5,186 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000.

Get SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF stock opened at $42.81 on Friday. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a twelve month low of $24.29 and a twelve month high of $43.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.86.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

Recommended Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.